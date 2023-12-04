Best of Halifax 2023 Readers' Choice Awards winners

We've been doing this for 29 years, The Coast and the people of Halifax working together to create the city's biggest spotlight. The Coast has the easy job—hosting the Best of Halifax survey, counting the votes, having the honour of presenting the results. It's you (or if not actually you, thousands and thousands of Coast readers very much like you) who does the work of deciding the winners. You vote for your favourite people, places and things, creating a comprehensive directory of superlative Halifax that guides longtime locals and tomorrow's visitors alike to great shopping, music, culture, food. In naming the best, you are rewarding ambition and accomplishment and effort, no question. But you are also pointing the way forward for entrepreneurs and rising stars, encouraging the ambition that keeps the city growing. That's not empty praise. The Coast has been holding this space to celebrate Halifax for nearly three decades now, witnessing countless times the BOH inspired someone—usually someone just like you—to improve city. Your votes really are changing things. Not just for the better, but for the best.

ALL WINNERS VOTED BY COAST READERS