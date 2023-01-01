 Best Athlete 2023 | Public Life

Best of Halifax

Best Athlete

GOLD WINNER

Sidney Crosby

SILVER WINNER

Ellie Black

BRONZE WINNER

Nathan MacKinnon
Previous Winners

