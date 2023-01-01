 Best Milkshake 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Milkshake

GOLD WINNER

Flynn’s Dairy Bar & Convenience

SILVER WINNER

Ardmore Tea Room

BRONZE WINNER

The Chickenburger

HALL OF FAME

Darrell’s Restaurant
Inducted in 2019
Previous: Best Middle Eastern / Persian Restaurant
Next: Best Nachos

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Poll

In this economy, what does you budget for gifts look like for the holidays?

In this economy, what does you budget for gifts look like for the holidays?
View Results

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation