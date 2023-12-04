 Best Band 2023 | Music

Best of Halifax

Best Band

The Town Heroes, winner of The Coast's 2023 Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award for Best Band.

GOLD WINNER

The Town Heroes

SILVER WINNER

Customer Service

BRONZE WINNER

Electric Spoonful

