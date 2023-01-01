 Best Electronic Artist / Band 2023 | Music

Best of Halifax

Best Electronic Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

Neon Dreams

SILVER WINNER

KittyBass

BRONZE WINNER

Scientists of Sound
Previous: Best DJ
Next: Best Folk Artist / Band

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation