intro Food + Drink Public Life Shopping + Services Music Arts + Culture

Best Accessible Business Atlantic Lottery Community Festival and Events Program Best Activist Best Activist Organization Best Athlete Best Beach Best Bus Driver Best Community Project Best Councillor Best Halifamous Person Best Instagram Account Best Museum Best Lake Best Local Character Best Radio Show Best Member Of Parliament Best Member Of The Provincial Legislature Best Place For A First Date Best Trivia Night Best Place To Dance Best Place To Go Swimming Best Place To Volunteer Best Public Art Or Mural Best Public Space Best Staycation Spot Best TikTok Account Best Twitterer Best Up-and-Coming Community Leader Most Important Local Issue