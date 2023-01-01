 Best Place To Go Swimming 2023 | Public Life

Best of Halifax

Best Place To Go Swimming

GOLD WINNER

Rainbow Haven

SILVER WINNER

Queensland Beach

BRONZE WINNER

Longlake Provincial Park
Previous: Best Trivia Night
Next: Best Place To Volunteer

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation