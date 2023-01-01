 Best Music Video 2023 | Music

Best Music Video

GOLD WINNER

"Lighthouse in Little Lorraine" by Adam Baldwin

SILVER WINNER

"Sunshine" by Daniel James McFadyen

BRONZE WINNER

"Great Minds Drink Alike" by Brooklyn Blackmore
