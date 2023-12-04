 Best Chef 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Chef

James MacLean
Renée Lavallée, The Canteen, Best of Halifax 2023 gold winner of Best Chef.

GOLD WINNER

Renee Lavallee at The Canteen

SILVER WINNER

Annie Brace-Lavoie at Bar Kismet

BRONZE WINNER

Michael Bradley at The Cheeky Neighbour Diner
