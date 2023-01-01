 Best Member Of The Provincial Legislature 2023 | Public Life

Best of Halifax

Best Member Of The Provincial Legislature

GOLD WINNER

Claudia Chender, Dartmouth South

SILVER WINNER

Brendan Maguire, Halifax Atlantic

BRONZE WINNER

Suzy Hansen, Halifax Needham
Previous: Best Member Of Parliament
Next: Best Radio Show

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation