 Best Burrito 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Burrito

GOLD WINNER

Antojo Tacos + Tequila

SILVER WINNER

Habaneros Modern Taco Bar

BRONZE WINNER

Dee Dee's Ice Cream
