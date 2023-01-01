 Best Up-and-Coming Community Leader 2023 | Public Life

Best of Halifax

Best Up-and-Coming Community Leader

GOLD WINNER

Claudia Chender

SILVER WINNER

Anna Mona Pia

BRONZE WINNER

Derico Symonds
