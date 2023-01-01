 Best Salad 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Salad

GOLD WINNER

The Canteen

SILVER WINNER

The Wooden Monkey

BRONZE WINNER

il Mercato Trattoria
Previous: Best Sackville Restaurant
Next: Best Sandwich

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation