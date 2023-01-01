 Best Festival 2023 | Arts + Culture

Best of Halifax

Best Festival

GOLD WINNER

Halifax Jazz Festival

SILVER WINNER

Halifax Pride

BRONZE WINNER

Fringe Festival
