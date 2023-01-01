Home
Best Festival
GOLD WINNER
Halifax Jazz Festival
SILVER WINNER
Halifax Pride
BRONZE WINNER
Fringe Festival
Previous: Best Drag Performer
Next: Best Film / TV Actor
Previous Winners
2022
Best Festival
2011
Best Festival
2010
Halifax Jazz Festival
2009
Atlantic Jazz Festival
2008
Atlantic Film Festival
2007
Atlantic Film Festival
2005
Buskers Festival
2004
Atlantic Film Festival
2003
Atlantic Film Festival
2002
Atlantic Film Festival
