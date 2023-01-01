 Best Country Artist / Band 2023 | Music

Best of Halifax

Best Country Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

Willie Stratton

SILVER WINNER

Brooklyn Blackmore

BRONZE WINNER

Big Country
