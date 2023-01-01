 Best Trivia Night 2023 | Public Life

Best of Halifax

Best Trivia Night

GOLD WINNER

The Board Room Game Cafe

SILVER WINNER

Lion’s Head Tavern

BRONZE WINNER

East Coast Queers
Previous Winners

