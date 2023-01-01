 Best Public Art Or Mural 2023 | Public Life

Best of Halifax

Best Public Art Or Mural

GOLD WINNER

John Dunsworth mural, Quinpool Road

SILVER WINNER

Pat Stay mural, Dartmouth Cove

BRONZE WINNER

The Wave
Previous Winners

