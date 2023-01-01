 Best Blues Artist / Band 2023 | Music

Best of Halifax

Best Blues Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

Matt Anderson

SILVER WINNER

Garrett Mason

BRONZE WINNER

Shirley Jackson & Her Good Rockin Daddys
Previous Winners

