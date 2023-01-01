 Best Book 2023 | Arts + Culture

Best Book

GOLD WINNER

Pageboy: A Memoir by Elliot Page

SILVER WINNER

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton

BRONZE WINNER

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters
