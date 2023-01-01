 Best Place To Volunteer 2023 | Public Life

Best of Halifax

Best Place To Volunteer

GOLD WINNER

Hope for Wildlife

SILVER WINNER

Nova Scotia SPCA

BRONZE WINNER

IWK
Previous: Best Place To Go Swimming
Next: Best Public Art Or Mural

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation