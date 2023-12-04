 Best Rock Artist / Band 2023 | Music

Best Rock Artist / Band

Matt Mays, winner of The Coast's 2023 Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award for Best Rock Artist / Band.
Lindsay Duncan
GOLD WINNER

Matt Mays

SILVER WINNER

The Town Heroes

BRONZE WINNER

Customer Service

Previous Winners

