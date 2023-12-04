 Best Brunch 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Brunch

Drew Voegeli is your friendly neighbourhood restaurateur at the Cheeky Neighbour Diner.
LENNY MULLINS
Drew Voegeli is your friendly neighbourhood restaurateur at the Cheeky Neighbour Diner.

GOLD WINNER

The Cheeky Neighbour Diner

SILVER WINNER

The Canteen

BRONZE WINNER

Black Sheep

Tags

Previous: Best Breakfast Sandwich
Next: Best Burger

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation