 Best Vegetarian / Vegan Restaurant 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Vegetarian / Vegan Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Real Fake Meats

SILVER WINNER

enVie — A Vegan Kitchen

BRONZE WINNER

The Wooden Monkey
Previous Winners

