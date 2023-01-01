 Best Sandwich 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Sandwich

GOLD WINNER

Kaiser's Sub & Sandwich Shoppes

SILVER WINNER

Luke’s Small Goods

BRONZE WINNER

Salvatore's Pizzaiolo Trattoria
