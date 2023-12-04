 Best Burger 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Burger

meghan_tansey_whitton_darrels.jpg
Meghan Tansey Whitton

GOLD WINNER

Darrell's Restaurant

SILVER WINNER

Battery Park Beerbar & Eatery

BRONZE WINNER

Side Hustle Snack Bar

