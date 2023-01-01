 Best Nova Scotian Winery 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Nova Scotian Winery

GOLD WINNER

Benjamin Bridge

SILVER WINNER

Lightfoot & Wolfville

BRONZE WINNER

Luckett Vineyards
Previous Winners

