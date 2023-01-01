 Best Use Of Local Ingredients 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Use Of Local Ingredients

GOLD WINNER

The Wooden Monkey

SILVER WINNER

The Canteen

BRONZE WINNER

Bar Kismet
Previous: Best Thai Restaurant
Next: Best Vegetarian / Vegan Restaurant

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation