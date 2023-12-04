 Best Craft Brewery 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Craft Brewery

Martin Bauman / The Coast
Propeller Brewing Co. wins the 2023 Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award for Best Craft Brewery.

GOLD WINNER

Propeller Brewing Company

SILVER WINNER

Good Robot Brewing Co.

BRONZE WINNER

Garrison Brewery

Previous Winners

