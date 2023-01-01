 Best Fitness Instructor 2023 | Shopping + Services

Best of Halifax

Best Fitness Instructor

GOLD WINNER

Demetrius Ferguson, Evolve Fitness

SILVER WINNER

Joy Chiekwe, YMCA

BRONZE WINNER

Brittany Burke, JUST Cycle
Previous: Best Fashion Designer
Next: Best Flower Shop

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation