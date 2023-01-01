 Best Councillor 2023 | Public Life

Best of Halifax

Best Councillor

GOLD WINNER

Lindell Smith, District 8

SILVER WINNER

Waye Mason, District 7

BRONZE WINNER

Tony Mancini, District 6
Previous Winners

