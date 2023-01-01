 Best Theatre Company 2023 | Arts + Culture

Best of Halifax

Best Theatre Company

GOLD WINNER

Neptune Theatre

SILVER WINNER

Shakespeare By The Sea

BRONZE WINNER

Bus Stop Theatre Co-Op
