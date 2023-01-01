 Best Jazz Artist / Band 2023 | Music

Best of Halifax

Best Jazz Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

The Melletones

SILVER WINNER

Avery Dakin

BRONZE WINNER

Funkosphere Express
Previous Winners

