 Best Donair 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Donair

GOLD WINNER

Tony's Famous Donairs & Pizza

SILVER WINNER

Randy’s Pizza & Donair

BRONZE WINNER

Real Fake Meats

HALL OF FAME

King of Donair, Halifax
Inducted in 2016
