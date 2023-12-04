 Best Breakfast 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Breakfast

GOLD WINNER

Ardmore Tea Room

SILVER WINNER

The Cheeky Neighbour Diner

BRONZE WINNER

Armview Restaurant & Lounge

Tags

Previous: Best Beer Garden
Next: Best Breakfast Sandwich

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation