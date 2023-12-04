 Best Patio 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Patio

GOLD WINNER

Birch & Anchor

SILVER WINNER

The Bicycle Thief

BRONZE WINNER

Bar Sofia

HALL OF FAME

Your Father’s Moustache
Inducted in 2016

Previous Winners

