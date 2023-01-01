 Best Comedy Night 2023 | Arts + Culture

Best of Halifax

Best Comedy Night

GOLD WINNER

Better Times Comedy at Good Robot

SILVER WINNER

Queer-prov

BRONZE WINNER

Sunday Sesh at The Economy Shoe Shop Basement
Previous Winners

