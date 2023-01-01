 Best Fish Cakes 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Fish Cakes

GOLD WINNER

Mic Mac Bar & Grill

SILVER WINNER

Evan’s Fresh Seafoods

BRONZE WINNER

Black Sheep Restaurant
