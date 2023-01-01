 Best Radio Show 2023 | Public Life

Best of Halifax

Best Radio Show

GOLD WINNER

Turk, Megan and Amateur Alex, Virgin Radio

SILVER WINNER

Information Morning, CBC

BRONZE WINNER

Griff & Caroline in the Morning, Jack FM
Previous Winners

