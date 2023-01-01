 Best Bartender 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Bartender

GOLD WINNER

Enemona Agada at Dear Friend Bar

SILVER WINNER

Nicki Brown at Good Robot Brewing Co.

BRONZE WINNER

Brad Dillon at Finbar’s Irish Pub
Previous: Best Barista
Next: Best BBQ

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation