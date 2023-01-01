 Best Lobster Roll 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Lobster Roll

GOLD WINNER

The Canteen

SILVER WINNER

Evan's Fresh Seafoods

BRONZE WINNER

Tom's Lobster Shack
