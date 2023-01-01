 Best Personal Trainer 2023 | Shopping + Services

Best of Halifax

Best Personal Trainer

GOLD WINNER

Mitchell Benvie, Evolve Fitness

SILVER WINNER

Emily Herman, Move East

BRONZE WINNER

Rick Horsman, Rick My Trainer
Previous: Best New Business
Next: Best Pet Supply Store

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation