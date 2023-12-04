 Best Thai Restaurant 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Thai Restaurant

1.jpg
Lenny Mullins

GOLD WINNER

Cha Baa Thai Restaurant, downtown

SILVER WINNER

Talay Thai

BRONZE WINNER

Blue Elephant Thai

Tags

Previous: Best Tea
Next: Best Use Of Local Ingredients

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation