Best Hip Hop Artist / Band

Dave Hamilton
Classified, winner of The Coast's 2023 Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award for Best Hip Hop Artist / Band.

GOLD WINNER

Classified

SILVER WINNER

Quake Matthews

BRONZE WINNER

Atay & JAX

