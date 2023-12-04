 Best Oyster Bar 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Oyster Bar

James Maclean
At Dear Friend in Dartmouth, oyster happy hour lets your worries slip away.

GOLD WINNER

Dear Friend Bar

SILVER WINNER

Lot Six Bar & Restaurant

BRONZE WINNER

The Press Gang Restaurant & Oyster Bar

