 Best Dance Company / Group 2023 | Arts + Culture

Best of Halifax

Best Dance Company / Group

GOLD WINNER

House of Eights

SILVER WINNER

Atlantic Boylesque

BRONZE WINNER

Unleashed
Previous Winners

