 Best Sackville Restaurant 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Sackville Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Kaiser's Sub & Sandwich Shoppes

SILVER WINNER

Tom’s Family Restaurant

BRONZE WINNER

Freeman's Little New York
Previous Winners

