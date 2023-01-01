 Best Clothing Store 2023 | Shopping + Services

Best of Halifax

Best Clothing Store

GOLD WINNER

Sweet Pea Boutique

SILVER WINNER

Biscuit General Store

BRONZE WINNER

Room 152 Clothing Boutique

HALL OF FAME

Duggers
Inducted in 2017
Previous: Best Bike Store
Next: Best Comics Store

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation