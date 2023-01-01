 Best Cafe 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Cafe

GOLD WINNER

Two If By Sea Cafe

SILVER WINNER

Dilly Dally Coffee Cafe

BRONZE WINNER

The Glitter Bean
Previous: Best Caesar
Next: Best Caribbean Restaurant

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation