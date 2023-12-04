 Best Bar 2023 | Food + Drink

Best of Halifax

Best Bar

James Maclean
At Dear Friend in Dartmouth, oyster happy hour lets your worries slip away.

GOLD WINNER

Dear Friend Bar

SILVER WINNER

Stillwell Beer Bar

BRONZE WINNER

Good Robot Brewing Co. Robie Street

Previous Winners

