 Best Hair Salon 2023 | Shopping + Services

Best of Halifax

Best Hair Salon

GOLD WINNER

Tidal Hair Lounge

SILVER WINNER

YOLOve Beauty

BRONZE WINNER

Cabaret Hair and Esthetics
Previous: Best Gym
Next: Best Hairstylist

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation