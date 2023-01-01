 Best Tailor 2023 | Shopping + Services

Best of Halifax

Best Tailor

GOLD WINNER

Mic Mac Tailor

SILVER WINNER

Sherzad's Tailoring Shop

BRONZE WINNER

Daniel's Tailors
Previous: Best Spa
Next: Best Tattoo / Piercing Joint

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Member Associations

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Government of Canada wordmark
© Overstory Media Group. 2023
Powered By Foundation